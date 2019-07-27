Etta-Tawo signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Etta-Tawo spent time with the Giants last offseason and remained on the team's practice squad until October. He then had a brief stint on Houston's practice squad. The Syracuse product has yet to put it together at the NFL level since going undrafted in 2017, but now faces plenty of opportunity in New York with question marks surrounding Sterling Shepard (thumb), Golden Tate (suspension) and Darius Slayton (hamstring), and Corey Coleman (knee) out for the season due to a torn ACL.

