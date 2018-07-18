Adams is competing for the starting job at free safety, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey reports.

Adams rolled with the first-string defense during OTAs and minicamp this spring, which suggests he should be considered the favorite to win the job in advance of training camp. His primary competition, Darian Thompson, was the team's starter at free safety in all 16 games last season, but the 2016 third-rounder struggled in run support and ultimately finished the year as Pro Football Focus' 76th graded safety (out of 89 qualifiers).

