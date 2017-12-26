Giants' Andrew Adams: Expected to start for Collins in Week 17
Adams is expected to start at strong safety Sunday against the Redskins with Landon Collins (forearm) landing on injured reserve, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Adams was previously in line to start Week 15 against the Eagles when Collins was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, but the star safety surprisingly gained clearance to play before departing early. The ankle aggravation didn't prevent Collins from starting Week 16 against the Cardinals either, but he'll officially be shuttered for the season after suffering a broken forearm in that contest. Adams shouldn't be expected to match Collins' 6.9 tackle-per-game pace as he steps into a focal role in the secondary, but the prospect of increased snaps keeps Adams on the IDP radar nonetheless. While serving as a reserve the past two weeks, Adams has accumulated 11 stops across 131 snaps (89 on defense, 42 on special teams).
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.