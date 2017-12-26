Adams is expected to start at strong safety Sunday against the Redskins with Landon Collins (forearm) landing on injured reserve, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Adams was previously in line to start Week 15 against the Eagles when Collins was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, but the star safety surprisingly gained clearance to play before departing early. The ankle aggravation didn't prevent Collins from starting Week 16 against the Cardinals either, but he'll officially be shuttered for the season after suffering a broken forearm in that contest. Adams shouldn't be expected to match Collins' 6.9 tackle-per-game pace as he steps into a focal role in the secondary, but the prospect of increased snaps keeps Adams on the IDP radar nonetheless. While serving as a reserve the past two weeks, Adams has accumulated 11 stops across 131 snaps (89 on defense, 42 on special teams).