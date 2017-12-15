Giants' Andrew Adams: Likely starting at strong safety in Week 15
Adams is expected to receive the start at strong safety in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants only have two healthy safeties on the roster with Landon Collins (ankle) doubtful for Week 15 and Nat Berhe (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, so Adams is positioned to start alongside free safety Darian Thompson almost by default. While the lack of alternatives should put Adams in line for a hefty snap count, it would be unwise to bank on him delivering the huge tackle totals that Collins has consistently provided in recent weeks. Adams has seen most of his action on special teams in his 13 appearances this season, providing 16 tackles and forcing a fumble.
