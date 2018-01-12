Adams logged 34 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 16 games during the 2017 regular season.

Adams, who played 746 defensive snaps at safety during his rookie campaign in 2016, was primarily used on special teams throughout his second year in the league with the Giants. He'll likely battle for a spot on the team's roster once again in 2018 as he looks to provide depth at safety behind Landon Collins (forearm) and Darian Thompson.