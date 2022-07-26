Adams signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Adams will head back to New York, where he played his first two professional campaigns, after spending the past four seasons with the Buccaneers. The 29-year-old safety totaled 24 tackles and four passes defended over 14 games in 2021, though his special-teams snaps (242) outweighed his defensive snaps (208) for the second season in a row. Adams should compete with Trenton Thompson and Gavin Heslop for a backup safety spot during training camp.