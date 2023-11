Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Thomas exited the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Cowboys with a knee injury, but he was able to return later in the game. After a week of limited practice sessions, the All-Pro offensive lineman has a shot at suiting up this Sunday. If Thomas is unable to play this weekend, Justin Pugh is expected to start at left tackle.