Thomas (hamstring) was told by trainers that he's day-to-day heading into Week 5 against the Dolphins, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Thomas noted that his hamstring simply hasn't responded as well as he'd hoped, leading to his absence Monday night. However, there seems to be optimism he could suit up for Week 5 in Miami if the week of practice goes well. Thomas' availability would be a welcome sight after Seattle racked up 11 sacks against the Giants in a 24-3 loss.