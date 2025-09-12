Giants' Andrew Thomas: Doubtful to face Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Thomas will miss his second straight game to open the season. Look for James Hudson to draw another start on Russell Wilson's blind side in Week 2.
