Thomas (groin) did not practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thomas sustained a groin injury during the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Rams on Monday, and he's opened Week 3 prep with an LP-DNP practice log. His practice participation Friday and the subsequent injury designation announced by the Giants will provide clarity on Thomas' status for Sunday's home game against the Titans. J.C. Davis and Marcus Mbow figure to be the top candidates to start at left tackle if Thomas is not cleared to play against Tennessee.