Thomas (foot) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 26-year-old took first-team reps during Friday's practice but is still concerned about the risk of re-injury, telling reporters "we'll see" when asking about his availability Sunday, per Salomone. If Thomas is unable to return for the Giants' Week 1 affair, expect James Hudson to play as the starting left tackle.