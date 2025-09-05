Giants' Andrew Thomas: Expected to miss Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (foot) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The 26-year-old took first-team reps during Friday's practice but is still concerned about the risk of re-injury, telling reporters "we'll see" when asking about his availability Sunday, per Salomone. If Thomas is unable to return for the Giants' Week 1 affair, expect James Hudson to play as the starting left tackle.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Thursday's absence part of plan•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Frees up cap space•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Passes physical•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Expected to be ready for season•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Not yet ready to practice•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Status uncertain entering camp•