Thomas (foot) agreed to terms Thursday on a restructured contract with the Giants that frees up roughly $12.2 million in cap space for the team, Patricia Traina of SI reports.

The transaction puts New York roughly $2.6 million under the league cap, necessary breathing room as the team prepares for Sunday's regular-season opener on the road at Washington. Thomas was limited in practice Wednesday, his first return to 11-on-11 reps, as Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. The starting left tackle is working to attain clearance in time to face the Commanders in Week 1.