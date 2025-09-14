Giants' Andrew Thomas: Inactive Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thomas is in the final stages of his recovery from foot surgery from last October. He was able to end the week with back-to-back limited practices, but he'll have to wait at least one more week to make his 2025 debut. James Hudson is expected to start at left tackle for as long as Thomas is sidelined.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Doubtful to face Dallas•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Out Week 1, as expected•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Expected to miss Week 1•
-
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Thursday's absence part of plan•