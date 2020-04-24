Giants' Andrew Thomas: Joins the Giants

The Giants selected Thomas in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, fourth overall.

Thomas (6-foot-5, 315) is the first tackle off the board, which would have been an upset as recently as one week before the draft. Tristan Wirfs and Jedrick Wills were often projected as the first tackles off the board, but Thomas was always a fine candidate to go first in the group. With 36 and 1/8-inch arms to go with plus all-around athleticism, the Georgia Bulldog has the range and reach to seal off the pass rush like few tackles can. After just turning 21 in January, Thomas has plenty of time to further develop his already impressive physical profile and skill set.