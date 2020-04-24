Giants' Andrew Thomas: Joins the Giants
The Giants selected Thomas in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, fourth overall.
Thomas (6-foot-5, 315) is the first tackle off the board, which would have been an upset as recently as one week before the draft. Tristan Wirfs and Jedrick Wills were often projected as the first tackles off the board, but Thomas was always a fine candidate to go first in the group. With 36 and 1/8-inch arms to go with plus all-around athleticism, the Georgia Bulldog has the range and reach to seal off the pass rush like few tackles can. After just turning 21 in January, Thomas has plenty of time to further develop his already impressive physical profile and skill set.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Burrow's Fantasy value on Bengals
The Bengals selected Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, what should we expect from their offense in...
-
Joe Burrow to the Bengals
How soon until the Bengals' top pick becomes one of Fantasy football's top passers? It could...
-
4/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the O.J. Howard and Percy Harvin rumors before playing Fantasy Jeopardy....
-
Ranking rookie QB landing spots
Where are the ideal spots for the NFL Draft Day 1 quarterbacks and for Fantasy? Here are the...
-
Top Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...