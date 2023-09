Thomas (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas is officially listed as questionable with the hamstring injury, but the Giants don't appear inclined to take any chances with their standout left tackle while heading into a stretch of two games in five days. Joshua Ezeudu is expected to start at left tackle in place of Thomas, who will aim for a return to the lineup Week 3 for a Thursday night game in San Francisco.