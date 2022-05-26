Thomas (ankle) has been limited during OTAs, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas has been recovering from surgery that he underwent on his left ankle in late January, and he's been brought along slowly early in offseason activities. The 23-year-old was in a non-contact jersey and limping heavily when he tried to run Thursday. Josh Ezeudu has been working with the first-team offense while Thomas continues to recover from his offseason procedure.
