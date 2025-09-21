Giants' Andrew Thomas: Lining up to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (foot), who remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is planning to play, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.
Thomas is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and didn't play in the Giants' first two games, but he's seemingly trending toward making his debut after a week of limited practices. The Giants are still keen on taking a cautious approach with the standout left tackle, whose availability ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff will be determined based on his activity in a pregame workout. If Thomas is ultimately held out or is limited Sunday, Marcus Mbow or James Hudson would be the main candidates to replace him at left tackle.