Thomas (foot), who remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is planning to play, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

Thomas is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and didn't play in the Giants' first two games, but he's seemingly trending toward making his debut after a week of limited practices. The Giants are still keen on taking a cautious approach with the standout left tackle, whose availability ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff will be determined based on his activity in a pregame workout. If Thomas is ultimately held out or is limited Sunday, Marcus Mbow or James Hudson would be the main candidates to replace him at left tackle.