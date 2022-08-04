Thomas (ankle) performed well during the Giants' one-on-one pass-blocking drills Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Thomas was a limited participant during the Giants' OTAs while recovering from ankle surgery undergone in January, but this issue didn't seem to bother him as he went up against outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Oshane Ximines during Wednesday's fully padded practice. The third-year left tackle's availability will be a top priority for New York as he serves the crucial role of blocking on quarterback Daniel Jones' blindside this coming season.