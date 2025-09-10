Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Raanan added that this is part of head coach Brian Daboll's plan for Thomas' recovery, and he will practice both Thursday and Friday. The 2020 first-round pick is still working back from a foot injury that limited him to just six games in 2024. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 2, when the Giants play the Cowboys.