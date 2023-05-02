The Giants announced Tuesday that Thomas' fifth-year team option for 2024 will be exercised.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft endured a somewhat rocky start to his professional career, but he's steadily improved since the latter portion of his rookie season and has emerged as a franchise cornerstone at left tackle. The 24-year-old was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023 while starting in 16 of the Giants' 17 regular-season contests. He'll continue to protect Daniel Jones' blindside through at least the 2024 season, though expect Thomas and the Giants to work out a long-term extension before his rookie deal expires.