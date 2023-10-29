Thomas (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas is set to miss a seventh straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered Week 1 versus Dallas. There was initially some optimism that he could return this week, but he came into the weekend considered doubtful to play after logging a trio of limited practice sessions, and Thomas will instead look to get back on the field next Sunday in Las Vegas. The Giants' offensive line has struggled without the star tackle, giving up the second-most sacks in the league through seven weeks.