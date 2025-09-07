Thomas (foot) is inactive for Sunday's clash against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

This was the expected outcome after Thomas was deemed doubtful for the contest on Friday's injury report. The veteran offensive tackle was able to participate in practice in limited fashion Wednesday and Friday, but he and the team don't want to risk re-injury while he continues to ramp up to full participation. With Thomas out Week 1, James Hudson is slated to start at left tackle.