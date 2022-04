Thomas (ankle) is working with the starters during Wednesday's voluntary workout, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Thomas underwent surgery on his left ankle in late January, so it's a positive sign to see him participating in workouts just a few months later. However, while he's back on the field already, the Giants will likely be extremely cautious with their 2020 first-round pick, who's already had surgery on his left ankle twice during his NFL career.