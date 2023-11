Thomas (knee) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The All-Pro offensive lineman logged a week of limited practice sessions after sustaining a knee injury during the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Cowboys, and he'll be able to play through the pain Sunday. Thomas has struggled to stay on the field in 2023, appearing in just three of New York's 10 games thus far.