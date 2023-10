Thomas (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Thomas' hamstring injury has lingered for longer than expected and the Georgia product remains unable to compete. He's also unlikely to return Sunday against the Dolphins, according to head coach Brian Daboll, as reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Although it's likely worth noting that he hasn't officially been ruled out yet. Assuming he is unable to play, Joshua Ezeudu will likely draw the start in his place.