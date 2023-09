Thomas' (hamstring) status for Sunday's game against Arizona is up in the air, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It seems like New York's All-Pro tackle avoided a worse-case scenario, as he is thought to have avoided a serious injury. Even if he plays this Sunday, it's safe to assume he won't be playing at full strength, per Duggan. The Giants play San Francisco's deadly pass rush next Thursday, which could factor into New York's decision of whether to play their star this coming Sunday.