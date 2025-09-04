Giants' Andrew Thomas: Thursday's absence part of plan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (foot) sat out Thursday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
Coach Brain Daboll indicated that Thomas' absence Thursday was a planned precaution, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, after the starting left tackle participated in limited fashion Wednesday. While Thomas may find himself carrying an injury designation on Friday's report into Week 1 action against the Commanders, he appears to be on track to play.