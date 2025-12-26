default-cbs-image
Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

Thomas was unable to practice all week after suffering a hamstring injury in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Vikings. Week 17 will mark the third game the 26-year-old has missed this season. With Thomas out, Marcus Mbow will likely start in his place.

