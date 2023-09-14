Thomas (hamstring) did not participate at the Giants' practice Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Thomas is "making progress" and "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury heading into New York's Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday according to Michael Eisen of the team's official website. The offensive tackle was held out of practice and he will "see if he practices tomorrow and try and go from there." If Thomas can't play versus Arizona, Matt Peart (elbow) or Marcus McKethan could be asked to step into a starting role.