Thomas received an MRI after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but details of his status for the week ahead won't be known until Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Thomas missing any time moving forward would be a definite blow to the Giants' offensive line. To make matters worse, Matt Peart (undisclosed), who would be the next man up to replace Thomas also needed an MRI, leaving his status for Week 2 against the Cardinals in question as well. Thomas will now focus on trying to recover quickly, to make Wednesday's update a positive one.