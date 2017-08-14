Giants' Andrew Turzilli: Heading to New York
Turzilli signed a contract with the Giants on Monday.
Turzilli takes the place of WR Kevin Norwood, who was recently waived with a hip injury. With the Giants, he'll likely be competing with five or six other players to fill the final slots on the wideout depth chart.
