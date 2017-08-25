Giants' Andrew Turzilli: Heads to IR
Turzilli (undisclosed) cleared waivers Thursday and was placed on injured reserve, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Turzilli is expected to reach an injury settlement, which would make him free to be picked up by other teams. With his last game action in 2015, it's unlikely he makes it past the practice squad.
