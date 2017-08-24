Giants' Andrew Turzilli: Waived/injured by Giants
Turzilli (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Giants on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports.
It isn't clear what kind of injury Turzilli is dealing with. The Rutgers product will likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
