Bethea made five solo tackles and broke up a pass in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Bethea has made five or fewer tackles in four of his past five games, with a 13-tackle outlier in Week 15. All five of the 25-year-old's pass breakups on the season have come in his last eight games, however, including one each of the last two weeks.

