Bethea recorded nine tackles (seven solo), one pass defensed, one interception and a fumble recovery in Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.

Bethea had a hand in two separate turnovers Monday, including a heads-up interception on the first play from scrimmage as the Giants were eventually able to take an early 3-0 lead as a result. Bethea has also recovered a fumble in consecutive weeks heading into a favorable matchup against the 1-7 Jets.