Bethea made 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

Bethea played every defensive snap (71) for the third straight week, and he now has 23 stops in that span. The veteran linebacker doesn't offer much in the pass-rushing category, but he's on track for another season of 100-plus tackles. That provides a serviceable floor for IDP purposes.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories