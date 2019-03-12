Bethea is signing a two-year contract with the Giants, Reggie Wayne of NFL Network reports.

Bethea was released by the Cardinals last week, which means he doesn't need to wait for the start of the new league year to officially sign with a new team. He'll join the New York secondary as a replacement for Landon Collins, who is joining Washington on a record-breaking contract. Heading into his age-35 season, Bethea undoubtedly has lost a step in coverage, yet he still managed 121 tackles (100 solo) in 2018 after picking off five passes the previous year. His proven ability to pile up tackles should allow for IDP value even if he isn't a true difference-maker for the Giants.

