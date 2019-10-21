Giants' Antoine Bethea: Nine stops in loss
Bethea notched nine tackles (five solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Bethea is operating as an every-down starter in New York's secondary. The veteran safety has accumulated 55 tackles across seven contests, and he's on pace to eclipse the century mark for tackles for a second straight season.
