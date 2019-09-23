Giants' Antoine Bethea: Racking up tackles early
Bethea continued his hot start to the 2019 season, finishing Sunday's 32-21 win over Tampa Bay with a team-high nine tackles (seven solo).
The veteran defensive back has been a tackling machine in the early stages of the season, but a lack of interceptions has hurt Bethea's value in IDP formats over the years. The veteran last intercepted a pass in 2017. While his tackle numbers do give him undeniable fantasy value, shortcomings in other key areas make Bethea a risky fantasy option most weeks.
More News
-
Giants' Antoine Bethea: Racks up tackles in loss•
-
Giants' Antoine Bethea: Joining Big Blue•
-
Antoine Bethea: Cut by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Paces Cardinals with 121 tackles•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Racks up the tackles once again•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Strong performance in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...