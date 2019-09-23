Bethea continued his hot start to the 2019 season, finishing Sunday's 32-21 win over Tampa Bay with a team-high nine tackles (seven solo).

The veteran defensive back has been a tackling machine in the early stages of the season, but a lack of interceptions has hurt Bethea's value in IDP formats over the years. The veteran last intercepted a pass in 2017. While his tackle numbers do give him undeniable fantasy value, shortcomings in other key areas make Bethea a risky fantasy option most weeks.