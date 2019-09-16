Giants' Antoine Bethea: Racks up tackles in loss
Bethea made 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Buffalo
Bethea moved his season tackle total to 17 with the effort Sunday, as he played 75 of 76 defensive snaps in the game. If the 35-year-old can continue to rack up tackles, he's proven to be worthy of IDP consideration throughout his career, and will face a great matchup against struggling Jameis Winston for Week 3.
