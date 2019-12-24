Bethea totaled six tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's victory over the Redskins.

The Giants allowed Dwayne Haskins to complete his first 10 passes of the day before Bethea forced an incompletion on a pass intended for Terry McLaurin. While he's no longer a standout contributor in real life, Bethea has at least hit double-digit tackles three times in 2019 and he should again see as many playing time as he can handle in Sunday's season finale against the Eagles.