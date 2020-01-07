Giants' Antoine Bethea: Wraps up 2019 with 110 stops
Bethea recorded 110 tackles (81 solo), six defended passes and one interception across 16 contests in 2019. He also forced two fumbles.
Bethea played a career-high 1,132 snaps on defense as the Giants' starting free safety in 2019, and he served as a usable IDP asset in favorable matchups. The 35-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2020, though cutting him would only result in $125,000 in dead money for New York.
More News
-
Giants' Antoine Bethea: Registers six tackles•
-
Giants' Antoine Bethea: Breaks up pass in win•
-
Giants' Antoine Bethea: Forces TO on first play from scrimmage•
-
Giants' Antoine Bethea: Nine stops in loss•
-
Giants' Antoine Bethea: Generates 11 stops•
-
Giants' Antoine Bethea: Racking up tackles early•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.