Bethea recorded 110 tackles (81 solo), six defended passes and one interception across 16 contests in 2019. He also forced two fumbles.

Bethea played a career-high 1,132 snaps on defense as the Giants' starting free safety in 2019, and he served as a usable IDP asset in favorable matchups. The 35-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2020, though cutting him would only result in $125,000 in dead money for New York.