Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Back on practice field THursday
Hamilton (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Hamilton was inactive for Week 4 after suffering a groin injury against the Texans the week prior. He'll serve as a depth option at cornerback this weekend in Carolina with starter Eli Apple (groin) also returning in a full capacity this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...