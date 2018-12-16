Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Leaves with quad injury
Hamilton sustained a quadriceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Hamilton suffered the injury in the second half on punt coverage and was declared out shortly thereafter. The 25-year-old has played well on special teams this season though he hasn't logged a single defensive snap.
More News
-
Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Back on practice field Thursday•
-
Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Injures groin early•
-
Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Claimed by Giants•
-
Raiders' Antonio Hamilton: Activated from IR•
-
Raiders' Antonio Hamilton: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Hamilton: Lands on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15