Hamilton (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hamilton sustained an undisclosed quadriceps injury during Sunday's shutout loss to the Titans, the severity of which now lands him on season-ending injured reserve. The 25-year-old did not play a single defensive snap this season so his absence won't impact fantasy teams, but the Giants will miss Hamilton's reliability on special teams.

