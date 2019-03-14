Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Returns to New York
Hamilton signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Giants allowed Hamilton to briefly test the free-agent market by opting not to extend him a tender, and now bring the depth cornerback back for 2019. Hamilton played a reliable role on special teams for the G-Men last season, but did not see a single defensive snap.
