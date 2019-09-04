Hamilton (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hamilton is expected to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The 26-year-old didn't play a defensive snap last year as he stuck to special teams, so it'll be interesting to see if his role remains the same.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week