With Tyler Nubin (calf) inactive, Washington will start at safety against the Titans on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nubin was not cleared by medical staff to play Sunday, so Washington and Jevon Holland will be the Giants' starting safeties for Week 3, with Jason Pinnock and Elijah Campbell providing depth at the position. Washington has two tackles (one solo) through two regular-season games, and the last time he was a regular starter on defense was during the second half of the 2024 campaign as a member of the Ravens.