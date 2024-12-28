The Giants activated Watts (shoulder) from injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Watts was placed on injured reserve in late November due to a shoulder injury he picked up in Week 12 against the Buccaneers. He logged two consecutive full practices to end the week, and while he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, his activation from IR indicates that he should make his return from a four-game absence. The 2019 sixth-round pick has logged six tackles (three solo) across four regular-season games.