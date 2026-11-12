Reese recorded 12 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during the Giants' 19-11 win over the Eagles in Week 9.

The Giants' pass rush made life miserable for Eagles quarterback Joe Milton, who was making his first start of the season in Week 9. Reese was responsible for three of the Giants' seven sacks, including a strip sack early in the second quarter that caused a takeaway. It was the second time in 2026 that Reese logged double-digit tackles, and he is up to 68 tackles (49 solo), including 4.5 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through eight regular-season games.